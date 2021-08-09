First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.75. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,817. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

