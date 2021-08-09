First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.14.

Shares of FCR.UN traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.12. 607,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,639. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.97. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

