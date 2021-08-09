First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 8,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

