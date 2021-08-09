First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 131,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 301,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

