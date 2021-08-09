Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Trading Up 0.2%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 28,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flame Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of Flame Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

