FLIP Reaches One Day Volume of $370.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $222,512.91 and approximately $370.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

