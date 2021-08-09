FLO Market Capitalization Reaches $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

