Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard Sells 1,000 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FORR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

