Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $261,578.94 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

