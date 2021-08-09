Frax Share One Day Volume Reaches $18.58 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00007001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $52.04 million and $18.58 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.