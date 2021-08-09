FY2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $178.36 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

