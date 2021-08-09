GAMB One Day Volume Reaches $120,485.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $120,485.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

