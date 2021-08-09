GAMEE (GMEE) Market Cap Hits $6.84 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. GAMEE has a market cap of $6.84 million and $539,227.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

