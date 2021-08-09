Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $251.36 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $251.36 million and $12.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 250,286,271 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

