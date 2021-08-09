Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.61 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $251.36 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 250,286,271 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

