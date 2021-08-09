Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $16.23 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and $512,033.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

