Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Financial Review

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genetron and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01% DermTech -558.38% -28.74% -27.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genetron and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 7 0 3.00

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Genetron.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 20.00 -$470.35 million N/A N/A DermTech $5.89 million 191.89 -$35.25 million ($2.08) -18.35

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Summary

DermTech beats Genetron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

