GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $80.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00062747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00356471 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,806.86 or 1.00028744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00029936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

