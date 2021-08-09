GeoCoin Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $80.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00062747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00356471 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,806.86 or 1.00028744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00029936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

