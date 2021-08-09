GHOSTPRISM Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $47.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,766,931 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

