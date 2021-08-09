Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Miles Staude Buys 15,000 Shares

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) insider Miles Staude purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).

Miles Staude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Value Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Miles Staude purchased 4,600 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,198.00 ($3,712.86).

On Friday, May 28th, Miles Staude bought 4,500 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,905.00 ($3,503.57).

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.