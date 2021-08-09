GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. GoByte has a market cap of $464,531.68 and approximately $618.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

