Gold Poker Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $11,971.09 and $415.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

