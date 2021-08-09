Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

