GoldFund Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $142,615.25 and $37.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006180 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

