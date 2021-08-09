Golff 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. Golff has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golff has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golff

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

