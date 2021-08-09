Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.