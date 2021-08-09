Gulden (NLG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,885.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $13,885.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00361979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,358,620 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

