Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GIF traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1.59 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,490. Gulf Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.64.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.