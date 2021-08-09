Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ETR HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Monday. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.01.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

