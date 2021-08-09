Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.24% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

