Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Up 2.5%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLZF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

