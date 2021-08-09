Hathor One Day Volume Reaches $4.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $108.47 million and $4.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

