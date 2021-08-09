Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.20 ($35.53).

ETR SANT opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.44. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1-year high of €25.46 ($29.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

