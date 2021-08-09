Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €96.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.71 ($123.18).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a PE ratio of 53.94. Puma has a 1-year low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €99.40.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

