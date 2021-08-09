Haven Protocol Price Tops $5.50 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00012068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $79.34 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,417,754 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

