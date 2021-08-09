HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,265,094. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

