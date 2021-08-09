HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

REPL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 78.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

