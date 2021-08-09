HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ObsEva by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

