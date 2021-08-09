Head to Head Contrast: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 13.06% 17.29% 8.33% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59%

This table compares Teleflex and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.92 $335.32 million $10.67 35.16 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.37 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.25

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teleflex and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $459.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.37%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats SI-BONE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

