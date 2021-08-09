Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,246. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $8,569,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

