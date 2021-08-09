HeartBout (HB) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $170,940.17 and $29.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

