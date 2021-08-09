HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €73.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.39 ($98.11).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €75.66 ($89.01) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.