Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $80.00. 70,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

