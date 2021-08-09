Helix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $94,536.53 and approximately $72.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018939 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

