HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading Up 13.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) shares were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.28 and last traded at $77.28. Approximately 15,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

