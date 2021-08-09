Helmet.insure One Day Volume Hits $791,785.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $9.98 million and $791,785.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

