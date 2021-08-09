Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,200 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HLF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 631,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,570. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $48,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 282.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.