Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,200 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HLF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 631,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,570. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
