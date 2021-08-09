Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Buys $20,327.75 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.83 per share, with a total value of $20,327.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,064.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $47.70. 631,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,570. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

