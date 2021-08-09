Herve Fages Sells 8,111 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 519,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.95.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 708,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.